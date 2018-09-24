Woman leaves dog in dumpster to die because she could no longer afford it, deputies say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven woman is accused of leaving her Chihuahua in a sealed trash bag in a dumpster to die because she couldn't afford to care for the dog, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office officials.

Two people called authorities on Saturday after they heard noises coming from a dumpster behind an apartment complex. One of the witnesses went inside the dumpster and found 4-year-old dog, still wearing a pink collar, inside, according to the report.

Animal Control officers examined the dog and found a microchip registered to Shawkimo Anderson, 41, deputies said.

Anderson initially told deputies she gave her dog, named Diamond, away to someone two months ago, but later confessed she put her dog in a trash bag and in the dumpster because she could no longer afford the animal.

The dog later died and an exact cause of death has yet to be determined, officials said.

"I don't know how anyone could do this to a pet. This woman stuffed an innocent creature into a bag and left it to die when all she had to do was give it to someone or surrender it to Animal Control, no questions asked," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Because of her selfish action, the dog has now passed away. I commend the people who did their best to try and save her."

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty. She was released from jail on $1,000 bond.

