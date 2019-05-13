Woman arrested after toddler found wandering alone, police say

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. - A woman was arrested after a toddler in her care escaped through an open window and wandered for about a block before a good Samaritan found him, according to the Fruitland Park Police Department.

It was about 90 degrees and sunny outside Saturday afternoon when the 2-year-old boy was found in a wooded area near North Dixie Avenue and West Miller Boulevard, the report said.

Police said they recognized the boy from previous encounters and immediately contacted the boy's father, who said the child should have been with Crystal Gordon, 38.

When officers went to Gordon's apartment, she told them she "didn't want to" answer the door, according to the affidavit.

Gordon eventually answered and claimed that the boy's father was supposed to be watching him. She later said the toddler should have been in her roommate's care, although the roommate had already told officers that he'd been working all day, the report said.

Gordon was arrested on a child neglect charge.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.