Woman arrested, fined $1K for climbing Mount Rushmore

A Nebraska woman recently declared her own independence from the signs that say not to climb Mount Rushmore, according to the Rapid City Journal.

Alexandria Incontro, from Omaha, was arrested July 11 for climbing the famous sculpture and tourist attraction in South Dakota.

Incontro climbed between George Washington and Thomas Jefferson barefoot and without rope, making it roughly 15 feet from the top of the granite mountain before authorities took action and convinced her to come down.

The faces of Washington and Jefferson are close to 60 feet tall.

Incontro reportedly had scrapes on her limbs and minor wounds from climbing barefoot but didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

She appeared in court Monday, where she pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000.

This was the second consecutive summer that a tourist has tried to climb Mount Rushmore.

Last July, a 19-year-old Michigan man was also fined $1,000 for trying to scale the memorial.

