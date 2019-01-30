Woman arrested in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of driving drunk when she caused a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist was recently arrested on a vehicular homicide charge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened at 12:03 a.m. on April 1, 2018, in Lake County.

Arizbet Vasquez Contreras, 24, was driving a Ford Explorer westbound approaching stopped traffic when she hit the back of the motorcycle, which caused Jason Allen Sasser to hit with the vehicle in front of him, according to the arrest report. Upon impact, Sasser was ejected from his bike, troopers said.

Sasser was transported to Waterman Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Contreras was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, where voluntarily gave a blood sample to test for alcohol, the report said. Troopers said they saw signs of impairment, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

While in the hospital, Contreras told troopers she had consumed alcohol prior to the crash, according to the report.

Officials executed a search warrant for Contreras' medical toxicology reports from Central Florida Regional Hospital on Oct. 2, according to the report. They said she had a blood alcohol level of 0.144.

Contreras was arrested Monday on charges of DUI, homicide -- negligent vehicular manslaughter, DUI to cause death to human or unborn child and DUI damage to property or person of another.

