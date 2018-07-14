Woman arrested on child neglect charges found dead in jail after apparent suicide, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was arrested on child neglect charges was found dead at the Lake County Jail, officials said Saturday.

Tiffany Allen, 35, who was arrested earlier this week and booked into the Lake County Jail, has died after she was found by another inmate unresponsive in her cell, hanging, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:32 a.m. Saturday, officials said the inmate notified the detention deputy working in a housing unit that a female inmate had hung herself in a cell.

Officials said nursing and detention staff responded, performed CPR and utilized an automated external defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate Allen.

Emergency medical services arrived at 11:38 a.m. and continued lifesaving measures, but Allen was pronounced dead, officials said.

