Woman asleep in road narrowly avoids death as cars swerve to miss her

A woman was found sleeping in the roadway on June 2 in Fulshear, Texas.

FULSHEAR, Texas - A woman asleep in the middle of a Texas road narrowly avoided death over the weekend as vehicles swerved at the last second to avoid running over her.

Video shows the unidentified woman sleeping on a road in Fulshear, Texas, just west of Houston, and almost being crushed by a car.

Dashcam video in a post on the Fulshear Police Department's Facebook page shows a car swerving to avoid hitting the woman.

According to the department's post, the woman's vehicle was found in a ditch about 200 yards from where she was sleeping.

She was arrested and charged with public intoxication, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.