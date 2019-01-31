Florida woman beats dog walker with flashlight then hides in cat cage, police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who attacked a dog walker because his flashlight wakes her up in the morning attempted to evade arrest by hiding in an outdoor cat cage, according to a Palm Bay Police Department report.

Officials said the attack happened at 5:57 a.m. on Wednesday in Brevard County.

The victim using his flashlight while walking his dog on Hays Street when occupants of a nearby house came outside, the report said. He said he was confronted by Tabatha Del Villar, who yelled profanities at him and said his flashlight wakes them up every morning.

The man pushed Del Villar, 39, away from him to prevent an attack, the report said. Del Villar then grabbed the flashlight from the victim's hand and struck him with it in his left eye, according to police.

The impact caused a laceration above the dog walker's eye and swelling, police said.

Officials responded to the scene and first responders treated the victim's injuries, according to the report. The man told officials he was unable to see.

Police attempted to speak with Del Villar at her residence but her father answered the door and told police she was not home, the report said. Police later discovered she was still at the residence and officers were allowed entrance to speak with her, according to officials.

While police came in the front door, Del Villar attempted to elude authorities by running out the back door, the report said. Police said they followed her outside and saw her attempting to hide in a cat cage in the backyard.

When Del Villar exited the cage and spoke with authorities, they said her breath smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred.

Once police obtained her personal information, a teletype query was conducted and revealed an active warrant out of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for violation of probation, officials said.

The victim was taken to the Palm Bay Hospital emergency room and staff discovered he had a corneal scratch that would result in vision loss, according to the report. In addition, authorities said, the laceration would cause scarring and may need stitches.

Del Villar was arrested on charges of aggravated battery that caused bodily harm/disability, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, petite theft of the second degree and violation of probation misdemeanor, the report said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.