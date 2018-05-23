2 sought in purse-snatching outside Publix in Volusia, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for two men in connection with a robbery outside a Publix.

The victim told deputies she was robbed Monday night at the supermarket on Saxon Boulevard in Deltona.

According to deputies, the woman said she was loading groceries into her car when she saw a car with two men inside park nearby.

She said a man jumped out of a vehicle, pushed her aside and stole her purse, according to deputies.

The victim said the man then got back into the vehicle and took off with her credit cards, cash and cellphone, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

