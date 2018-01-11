Woman awakens to man performing sex act over her, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman awakened Wednesday to a man performing a sex act while leaning over her inside her Orange County home, deputies said.

The incident was reported in the 7100 block of South Orange Blossom Trail.

According to an Orange County sheriff's arrest affidavit, the woman was asleep in her room but left the front door cracked open because her daughter was doing laundry and going back and forth to the laundry room.

The woman said she awakened and saw a man, later identified by authorities as Natanael Daniel, who was on the side of her bed and leaning over her while performing a sex act, according to the affidavit.

The woman said the man went into the bathroom and she ran out of the home and alerted a neighbor, according to officials.

Deputies said Daniel walked away from the home and was located near Jordan Avenue and Chancery Lane. The woman positively identified Daniel, who was arrested, officials said.

Daniel denied exposing himself, but deputies said there was probable cause to arrest him on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling and exposure of sexual organs.

Daniel was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.