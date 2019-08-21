Woman batters pregnant babysitter while abducting grandson, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman bashed a pregnant babysitter's head against a wall in order to take her 3-year-old grandson Wednesday morning, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the child's father's roommate was watching the boy and her own child around 10:20 a.m. when Bonita Soto, 68, repeatedly knocked on the front door and demanded to see the boy, even though the babysitter had been given explicit instructions to not let Soto see the boy.

When the babysitter cracked the door to ask Soto to leave, Soto forced her way inside, pushed the woman, grabbed her by her hair and slammed her head into the door, all while the victim was screaming that she's pregnant, the report said.

Deputies said Soto then grabbed her 3-year-old grandson by the arm and left.

The boy's father said Soto, who is his mother, is mentally unstable and is known to mix alcohol with other medications so she's not allowed to have access to the child, according to the affidavit.

By 10:26 a.m., deputies said Crime Center analysts had identified Soto and distributed a photo of her and her vehicle to law enforcement officers. At 10:31 a.m., the vehicle was spotted on International Speedway Boulevard, the report said.

A traffic stop was performed and the boy was found safe. Soto faces charges of burglary with battery and felony battery on a pregnant person. Her son chose not to press kidnapping charges.

Soto is being held at the Volusia County Jail on $35,000 bail.

