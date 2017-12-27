Woman battling cancer now dealing with break-in at Ocoee pizzeria

OCOEE, Fla. - A pizza shop owner said she wants to find the person who smashed into her store on Christmas.

It's all boarded up now, but when the owner got to the store Tuesday morning, there was broken glass everywhere.

Friends of the owner said the timing is terrible.

"She's sick, dying of cancer, and it's been worse the last couple of weeks and she still comes to work," Nikki Fosnaugh said.

Fosnaugh said it was heartbreaking to hear what happened from her friend Debra Nix, who owns Franco's Pizzeria.

Nix got to the restaurant Tuesday to see her business' front door smashed.

"She called me bawling," Fosnaugh said. "I couldn't even understand her at all. The door was all smashed out."

Fosnaugh said Nix just got out of the hospital on Christmas Eve; she has been battling cervical cancer for three years now. She said it's hard for her to see her friend try to stay strong, working at the pizzeria a couple of days a week to take care of herself and three children.

"She works in the restaurant on Tuesdays, and every time she goes home in pain," Fosnaugh said. "She's one of the strongest people I know. I could never be strong like that."

Fosnaugh said she's taking the attack personally and wants answers for her friend as she fights for her health.

"Why? Why would you do this to them? Why would you do this to a small business owner that is trying so hard, who has cancer, who has kids," she said.

Despite the shattered door, Nix said nothing was stolen and that police dusted for fingerprints.

