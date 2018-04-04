Man wanted in Orange County crime spree carjacks woman, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are looking for the man believed to be responsible for a carjacking Wednesday morning, as well as a slew of other recent crimes in the area, according to officials with the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Wednesday morning that the armed man carjacked a woman in the parking lot of a Petco store at 2410 East Colonial Drive around 7:40 a.m.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot at drive-up ATM in Winter Garden, police say]

Based on the man's description in the Wednesday crime and the way the carjacking was carried out, police said they believe the alleged carjacker is the same man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Orlando and a carjacking and shooting in Winter Garden that took place earlier this week.

Authorities released video that captured the man in Sunday's robbery at the CVS on East Colonial in hopes that the community will help identify him.

Can you ID this dangerous criminal? On 4/1 he robbed the CVS at 1201 E Colonial at gunpoint. OPD & Winter Garden PD believe same suspect shot & carjacked someone in WG. Also robbed Dunkin Donuts on N. Orange on 3/31.



Video is from CVS. Please call @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/Es5p65Gnvg — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police said the man also robbed a Dunkin Donuts Saturday on North Orange Avenue and shot a man at the drive-up ATM at the SunTrust Bank in the 13000 block of West Colonial Drive.

Winter Garden police said earlier this week that they were working with Orlando police and hoped surveillance video would help catch the man. Police said he is slender, black and stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Detectives are searching for any other video or clues to help them track down the man responsible.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.