Woman carjacked in Aldi parking lot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was carjacked in the parking lot of an Aldi store in Orange County on Friday night, officials said.

A man pulled out a pocket knife from the waistband of his pants and put the blade to the 65-year-old woman’s neck, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The armed carjacking took place just before 8:10 p.m. at the supermarket at 5524 W. Colonial Drive.

The victim had just finished shopping and was putting groceries in her car when the man approached her.

The woman gave up her keys and the man took off in the car -- a convertible 2016 black Mazda Miata, with tag number K18CC.

The woman’s neck was scratched, but she wasn’t hurt seriously, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.