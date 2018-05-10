Woman carjacked while dropping off clothes at Orange County laundromat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who stole a woman's car while she was dropping off clothes at an Orange County laundromat.

Deputies said she left her car running while she loaded her laundry. When she opened the driver's door to the car, a black man in his 20s pulled her away from her car, struck her several times in the face and left the area in the vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The car was later located unoccupied, officials said.

Sheriff's Office deputies said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call local law enforcement.

