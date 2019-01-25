Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed Brevard teen, injured another

PALM BAY, Fla. - Troopers have made an arrest in a crash that left one Brevard County teenager dead and another seriously injured.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Palm Bay teen killed in head-on crash]

Months after the Oct. 26 crash, blood test results show 44-year-old April Ann Gielow, of Vero Beach, had a blood alcohol level of 0.285 percent when she hit the vehicle 18-year-old John Byrd and 17-year-old Zachary O'Quinn, both of Palm Bay, were in, the Florida Highway Patrol said Friday.

Troopers said Gielow crossed the double yellow line on Babcock Street near Davis Lane before hitting the vehicle head-on, killing O'Quinn, who was a passenger, and seriously injuring Byrd, who was driving.

Gielow is facing charges of driving under the influence manslaughter, driving under the influence serious bodily injury and driving under the influence with property damage, troopers said. She was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said Friday afternoon that she was being booked into the Brevard County Jail.

