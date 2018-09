ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

Investigators say the 22-year-old woman flagged down a passerby Saturday night along 34th Street, near Westmoreland Drive.

The woman was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Deputies have not released details about what lead up to the violence or who may be responsible.

