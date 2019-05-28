Woman crossing street hit and killed in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed while she was crossing the street in Ormond Beach on Monday.

Ormond Beach police said that around 3:40 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving three cars and two people at the intersection of Granada Boulevard and Seminole Drive.

Investigators said a man and woman were crossing the street in the designated crosswalk.

Officers said while they were crossing the street, a Chevrolet SUV sideswiped a Nissan four-door and struck the two people.

Authorities said another Chevrrolet SUV sustaineddamage from the crash.

The two people injured were transported to Advent Health Hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The woman died from her injuries in the crash, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

