Woman dead, firefighter injured in mobile home fire near Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - A woman died and an Orange County firefighter was injured overnight in a mobile home fire near Oviedo, fire officials said.

Lt. Andy Jay, with the Seminole County Fire Department, said crews were called to the home in the 3900 block of Breakwater Drive in the Palm Valley mobile home subdivision at 1:15 a.m. Thursday after someone living in a neighborhood adjacent to the woman's home reported seeing smoke.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the trailer.

Officials said the woman was found dead inside the home. Her name has not been released.

While working to put out the flames, one firefighter suffered minor burns, but was not taken for further treatment, Jay said.

Crews from Seminole County Fire Rescue, Oviedo Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. It took a total of 20 minutes to knock down the fire, according to Jay.

Photos from the scene showed significant damage to the home, with both inside and outside portions of it charred.

Fire officials said the fire does not appear to be suspicious. The State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause.

