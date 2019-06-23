Woman dies after being found unconscious in water in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 77-year-old woman died Sunday after being found unconscious in the water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Authorities said that around 2 p.m., a lifeguard went out to save the woman, who was in chest-deep water and was facedown and unconscious on the south side of the Main Street pier.

The lifeguard brought the woman to shore and began perfrorming CPR until an ambulance arrived to take her to Halifax Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

Beach Safety said it also had to make 14 rescues from the surf on Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.