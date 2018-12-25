Woman dies, man hurt in stabbing in Umatilla

UMATILLA, Fla. - A woman died and a man is listed in critical condition after both people were stabbed Monday in Umatilla, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators learned of the stabbing about 2:30 p.m., in the 20900 block of Southeast 143rd Place, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found the man injured, along with the woman's body. The man was taken to a hospital.

Detectives have a suspect in custody. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Authorities haven't released the names of the victim or the suspect.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.