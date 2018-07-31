Woman dies while scalloping off Florida coast

INVERNESS, Fla. - A woman died while scalloping in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast, officials said.

A Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release said Ronda Mullin, 66, had been in the water for about 30 minutes Sunday morning when her family found her face down and unresponsive.

Officials said the family had boated from Bay Port to hunt for the wild saltwater clams. The woman's son performed CPR until the U.S. Coast Guard and state wildlife officers responded. The woman was later declared dead.

A medical examiner will determine the cause of death, which authorities said didn't appear to be suspicious.



