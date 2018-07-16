Woman drank bloody marys before crash that knocked out power, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who caused a crash that knocked out power to hundreds of residences in Audubon Park Sunday morning was drinking bloody marys in downtown Orlando before getting behind the wheel, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Breanna McLemore, 36, crashed her GMC Yukon at about 3:30 a.m. near North Forest Avenue and Virginia Drive, which is in front of Harry P. Leu Gardens. She told officers she crashed into a utility pole because she was trying to make a turn, according to the affidavit.

McLemore's passenger told officers McLemore drank four bloody marys at Tanqueray's in downtown Orlando before the crash, the report said.

Police said McLemore was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. She claimed she had only had two bloody marys, according to authorities.

After a field sobriety test, McLemore was arrested on a DUI charge. Police said her blood-alcohol level was .134.

Officials from Orlando Utilities Commission said the crash knocked out power to 1,100 residences. More than half of those residences had power restored within a few hours but the remaining 400 customers didn't have power restored until about 2 p.m.

