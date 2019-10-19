Woman drives 100 mph with children in back seat, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman who drove 100 mph while fleeing from authorities had two children in the back seat of her car, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police wrote that when they arrived at Rinehart Road on Thursday afternoon, they were told that De'Sandra Wright had been attempting to elude authorities, which was captured on video by the Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit.

A driver said he was stopped at a stop sign when Wright crashed into him in her Kia while making a turn and then failed to stop, according to the report.

During the investigation, police said they saw two children in her back seat, one of whom was in a car seat.

Wright was arrested on charges of child neglect, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving with a suspended license.

