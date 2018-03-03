Woman fatally shoots man in dispute between neighbors, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Authorities are investigating Saturday after an argument between neighbors led to the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old man, Daytona Beach police said.

The incident took place at 201 Shady Place just before 11:30 a.m. when a woman's friend began arguing with a man outside, police said.

Officers said the woman stepped outside and shot the man, who died at the scene, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified the man.

The woman was arrested following the shooting, according to police.

Police did not say what the dispute was about.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.