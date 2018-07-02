Woman fires gun, strikes SUV with 3 women inside in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested after shooting a gun and hitting a vehicle with three women inside, police said.

Daytona Beach Police Department officials said three vehicles pulled up in the cul-de-sac outside Paris Thompson-Cason’s home at 1605 Stocking St.

Police said one of three women who were inside a Nissan Rogue got out of the SUV and began arguing with Thompson-Cason.

During the argument, Thompson-Cason got a handgun from her home and fired at least two shots, police said, one of them striking the Rogue. All of the vehicles then left the area.

Thompson-Cason told police the women in the Rogue had a weapon, but none was found.

Police said there were four children inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Thompson-Cason was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

