Woman followed by man before being shot outside Orlando Steak 'n Shake

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was in serious condition Monday morning after deputies said she was shot during an altercation outside an Orange County Steak 'n Shake.

Deputies said the woman, along with a group of people, were at a party before they were followed by the shooter to the restaurant on West Colonial Drive.

The suspect began shooting at the victims, who were driving in separate cars, deputies said.

The woman then flagged down deputies at the Circle K gas station near the intersection of West Colonial Drive and North Powers Drive.

Details about the woman's condition have not been released. Authorities have not yet released her name or age either.

The shooter is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.