Woman found dead after flames break out at Port Orange home

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A woman was found dead early Thursday after a fire broke out at a home in Port Orange, fire officials said.

The Port Orange Fire Department said crews received a call at 12:30 a.m. and arrived at the home, located at 1000 4th St., to find heavy smoke and flames.

After about 35 minutes, crews said they were able to knock down the flames and search the home, officials with the fire department said.

During their second search, crews found the woman dead in a bedroom near the back of the home, firefighters said. Officials said it appeared that the flames started in the bedroom.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the department said. Port Orange fire investigators and the state fire marshal is investigating. Officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

Officials have not released the woman's name or said whether anyone else was in the home at the time. The medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the woman later Thursday morning, fire officials said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

