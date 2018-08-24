Wandering toddlers lead to discovery of Orlando homicide victim, suspect sought

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan found two young children wandering alone Friday in the Pine Hills area and led her to a home where she discovered a 41-year-old woman dead inside the house, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office officials.

Deputies said the toddlers, ages 2 and 3, were found walking on Pine Hills Road around noon Friday and were able to lead the passerby who found them to a vacant house at 3422 Pipes O the Glen Way, located west of John Young Parkway and north of Silver Star Road.

"They were wandering sort of aimlessly alone and she asked them why they were wandering alone," Orange County Sheriff''s Office public information Officer Jeff Williamson said.

The good Samaritan found the victim's body inside the home not far from the front door and called 911, deputies said.

Williamson said the home has no power or water right now and was empty. He said it appears the woman, who was identified as Denise Hayls, 41, may have been staying their illegally. Detectives said the children are Hayls' grandchildren.

Detectives have identified a suspect as the victim's boyfriend, Bobby Lee Story, 52, saying that the couple has a history of domestic violence.

The toddlers are with Florida Department of Children and Families child protective services, and are "doing OK," he said.

Anyone who has information about Story's whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Sheriff's Office. Deputies warned the public not to approach the suspect, because he could be armed. Crimeline is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

