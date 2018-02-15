Woman found dead in burning New Smyrna Beach apartment, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was found dead early Thursday in a New Smyrna Beach apartment that caught fire, officials said.

New Smyrna Beach fire officials said crews were called around 2:15 a.m. to 500 S. Peninsula Ave.

Firefighters said the woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found dead in a bedroom. Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials said it likely started from a cigarette being lit in a bed inside the apartment.

No structural damage was reported after the fire and no other apartments were affected, officials said.

No other details have been released.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.