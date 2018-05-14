Woman found in Orange County retention pond after massive search ID'd

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County detectives have identified the 19-year-old woman whose body was found in a retention pond last week after a two-day search.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a marine unit discovered Tamara Lamour's body Thursday morning floating in the pond, which is off Regan Avenue near East Colonial Drive and North Goldenrod Road.

The search began around noon Wednesday when Eric Wolfe, who lives nearby, told deputies he saw what he thought was a teenage boy struggling to stay afloat. He told 911 dispatch he heard the person yell, "It bit me."

There were no signs that a gator attacked the woman, whose body was found about 50 yards offshore, Orange County Sheriff Office's spokesperson Jeff Williamson said.

