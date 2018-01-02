Woman found passed out in car attempted to run over deputies, report says

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies say a woman has been arrested after deputies say she was found passed out in her car with a hypodermic needle on the passenger seat and drove away from the scene, almost running them over.

Deputies received a call about a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Crosby, who was nonresponsive behind the wheel of silver Toyota outside a Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the report.

Deputies said when they checked on her they saw a hypodermic needle in plain view on her passenger seat. They then instructed Crosby to exit the vehicle, according to the report.

Crosby exited, then entered the vehicle and appeared to be looking for something. Deputies say she then started the ignition to the vehicle and left the scene, almost striking the deputy who was inspecting the front of her car.

Deputies say Crosby drove through bushes and onto state road 535, where she hit multiple vehicles while driving recklessly. She then drove onto I-4 westbound, where Crosby drove the car onto the embankment and got stuck, according to the report.

Deputies said once her car became stuck, Crosby got out of the car and began running across I-4. A K-9 was able to track her down, and deputies returned to identify her as the woman at Buffalo Wild Wings, according to the report. Deputies said Crosby's tags were expired and she did not have a valid driver's license.

Crosby was arrested on aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a motor vehicle and resisting an officer with arrest. She was transported to Dr. Phillip's Hospital for treatment before she was taken to jail, according to the report.

