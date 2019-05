ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was found shot after a car crash Wednesday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Nashville Avenue.

Deputies said a 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.