Woman found dead in Kissimmee home; estranged husband sought

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Investigators on Tuesday are looking for man who they say killed his estranged wife in Osceola County.

Sheriff's deputies said they're searching for Alex Olivencia-Alvarado, whom they believe is armed and dangerous.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called Monday to a home at the Rio Hills Townhomes in Kissimmee and found a woman dead from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

An investigation determined that Olivencia-Alvarado, the victim's estranged husband, killed her, deputies said. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officials said he was last seen driving a 2009 Black Toyota Scion XD with a Florida license tag IIQA3. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Olivencia-Alvarado is asked not to approach him but rather call 911 immediately.

