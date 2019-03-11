Woman gives dogs stolen from widower to nonprofit to 'rescue' them, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Lake County deputies say a woman broke into a widower's home to steal three dogs that belonged to his late wife then gave them to a nonprofit organization to "rescue" them.

Deputies said the victim returned home Saturday to find his late wife's three Maltese dogs were missing and a neighbor had seen Cynthia Muir, who knew the victim's wife, take the dogs from the home.

"I just had some people come in my house without my permission and take three of my dogs," the victim told a 911 operator.

Muir called the victim shortly after the theft to tell him she had the two adult dogs and their puppy and was willing to buy them for $400, but she refused to return them after being told they weren't for sale, according to the report.

When deputies went to Muir's home, they said she told them that she "rescued the dogs" because the victim doesn't take proper care of them. She said the dogs weren't currently in her possession because she had taken them to an animal hospital, but when deputies went to that location, they weren't there, the affidavit said.

Deputies said Muir eventually admitted that she took the adult dogs to be checked out by a veterinarian, but because she couldn't afford to have X-rays and other tests done, she gave the adults dogs to a nonprofit animal foster and rescue organization. Muir kept the puppy but hid it in her home while deputies were there, according to the report.

"I know I did a terrible thing, but those dogs needed help," Muir said, according to authorities.

Muir and her husband met with deputies and handed over the puppy, at which time deputies went to make an arrest, the report said.

Deputies said Muir became combative, said she wasn't "going anywhere" and continued to claim that she was rescuing the dogs.

A representative from the nonprofit animal organization handed over the dogs, which she said appeared to have some health issues.

All three dogs were placed in custody of Lake County Animal Services. They were returned to the owner by Monday afternoon.

Muir was charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft in the third degree.

