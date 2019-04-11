Woman held at gunpoint, beaten, robbed near International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman in Orlando for a biology conference was held at gunpoint Monday night outside her hotel room near International Drive and beaten until she gave up her purse, according to a report with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told deputies she was approaching her room at the Orlando Midpoint Hotel just after midnight when an unknown man walked up to her and demanded she give him her purse.

According to the incident report, when the woman didn't comply immediately, the man pulled out a small handgun and hit her in the face and chest. The victim said she fell to the ground and the man kicked her until she let go of her purse. The man then fled the area. The victim said the man may have left in a white sedan.

Deputies said the woman's cellphone, $180 and two credit/debit cards were inside the purse. The victim told deputies she also had items obtsained from an experimental biology conference inside the bag.

The victim was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue. She suffered a laceration to the back of her head, which required three staples to close, according to the report. She also suffered bruising to her back, arms and legs, deputies said.

The victim described her attacker as a man approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 120 to 130 pounds. He was clean-shaven with brown eyes, and was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt and pants.

