Woman hides in bathroom to call 911, reports deputy-involved shooting suspect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 911 call reveals the moments Rachel Yvonne Baggs was hiding under a porch from law enforcement officers after they say she shot at a Marion County deputy.

Law enforcement officers were searching for Baggs Oct. 20 after she had stolen a truck from a relative in Putnam County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A Marion County deputy spotted the stolen truck in Citra and pursued Baggs, eventually winding up on a dead-end street. Deputies say she fled the truck and ran into the woods after firing two shots.

One bullet hit the driver's side door of a patrol car. That shot sparked a five-hour search for Baggs.

"She was under our porch trying to hide from the chopper," a homeowner told dispatch. "The woman allegedly shot up police and stole a car. She's at our house."

The caller told dispatch Baggs was still armed. She was on the phone with authorities as her mother tried to coerce Baggs to come out from under the porch. The two had given Baggs a change of clothes and were attempting to give her water.

"We're making her feel like we're helping her," the woman explained on the phone.

[LISTEN TO FULL 911 CALL BELOW]

Dispatch warned the women to not approach Baggs and to ask her mother to go inside.

"Tell your mother not to go near her, not to give her any water," dispatch said.

The woman proceeded to lower her voice into a whisper, saying she was hiding in the bathroom and had to go bring her mother inside.

"I've never been in this situation before. What do I do?" the caller said.

Dispatch offered to stay on the phone until deputies arrived and the caller felt safe. The caller offered location information to which SWAT officers responded.

The Sheriff's Office said the 911 call was crucial to locating Baggs.

