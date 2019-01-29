Woman hit, killed by pickup truck in Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - Officers are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning, according to the Holly Hill Police Department.

The crash took place around 9:10 a.m. at the intersection of Flomich Street and Ridgewood Avenue, police said.

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by the truck. She died of her injuries a short time later, police said.

The crash is still being investigated. No charges have been filed pending the outcome of the investigation, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

