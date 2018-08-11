Woman hospitalized after being removed from car in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was extricated from a vehicle and taken to a hospital after a crash in Orange County on Friday, officials said.
The wreck took place just before 6:15 p.m. in the Orla Vista area, near South Ivey Lane and Jackson Street, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The woman who was trapped had been a passenger in the vehicle. Firefighters had to take the roof off the car to get to the woman.
The victim is now at Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for the latest information.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.