Woman ID'd by tattoos in Pine Hills shooting dies, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who had to be identified by her tattoos after being found unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound in Pine Hills has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies released photos on Sunday showing the woman's multiple tattoos in hopes that someone would recognize them. She was identified Monday as 29-year-old Marie Guth.

On Tuesday, deputies said she died as a result of her injuries.

Detectives have not provided information about a possible suspect or information on why the woman was shot. A passerby found Guth on the ground bleeding around 10 a.m. Sunday.

