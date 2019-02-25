Woman identified in attempted carjacking

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman has been identified in an attempted carjacking that happened on Feb. 22 at 288 N. Nova Road in Daytona Beach, according to Daytona Beach police.

Police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jeanette Calabrese.

Police said that the person who owned the car was leaving the parking lot after a shopping trip when Calabrese tried to steal the car.

Calabrese opened the driver's door, sat on the victim's lap and attempted to drive away, according to authorities. Calabrese struck the victim in the face while the car rolled forward in the parking lot and hit a parked car.

Police said that witnesses noticed the scene and ran over to the car. The witnesses said that Calabrese fled the scene.

Calabrese is being held on $10,000 bond.

