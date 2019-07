ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman was listed in critical condition at a hospital Wednesday night after she was shot in the area of Willie Mays Parkway and Cypress Street, officials said.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m.

The person or people responsible took off in a maroon or burgundy vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation is ongoing, and this is all the information available so far.

