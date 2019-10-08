Woman in van shot during drive-by in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A 42-year-old man was arrested on attempted murder charges after a woman was shot in the upper body Monday during a drive-by in Ocala, according to police.

Guillermo Diaz-Colon, 42, was arrested on one count of felony attempted murder and one count of

aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to Ocala police, a man flagged down an officer in the 1100 block of SW 10th Street and said that his wife had been shot by a driver who opened fire on their van as they were traveling down the road.

The woman was taken to a hospital as a trauma-alert patient, police said. Her condition is not known.

According to police, the man said the shooter was in a blue Chevrolet Malibu and the driver was later identified as Diaz-Colon.

Ocala police said an investigation included a bilingual officer who was able to determine that the drivers had a previous issue, but details about the spat are not known.

The man positively identified Diaz-Colon as the shooter, police said.

During a police interview, Diaz-Colon admitted that he had shot at the van, according to authorities.

Diaz-Colon was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail without further incident.

