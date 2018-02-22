Woman kidnapped from Orlando McDonald's, deputies say

A 32-year-old woman was abducted from an Orange County McDonald's on Feb. 22, 2018. Two suspects have been arrested.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two men were arrested Thursday, after deputies said, they forced a 32-year-old woman into a truck at an Orlando McDonald's restaurant.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the woman was abducted from the fast-food restaurant on North Orange Blossom Trail at 9:03 a.m. Witnesses said she was forced into a gray truck and taken away.

Deputies spotted the vehicle at Clarke Road and Bartam Way and made a traffic stop. Todd Paul Brisebois, 30, and Dejuan McWilliams, 27, were arrested.

Brisebois is charged with kidnapping and battery. He was wanted on an out-of-county warrant. McWilliams is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, battery, kidnapping, fleeing and eluding authorities, possession of crystal meth and driving without a license.

McWilliams is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail, records show.

The victim's condition is unknown.

