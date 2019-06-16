Woman killed after being hit by truck in Daytona Beach

FreeImages.com/Bill Owen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was killed Saturday after she was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle.

Daytona Beach police officers say Karen Puerschner, 36, was riding her bike with her boyfriend on Goodall Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

As the couple approached the intersection of Grandview and Vermont, a Chevy pickup truck driven by James Flater, 63, stopped at the stop sign on Grandview.

According to authorities, "Investigators believe Flater allowed Puerschner’s boyfriend to pass in front of his vehicle and then accelerated, hitting Puerschner with the front of his truck and knocking her off the blue Mongoose bicycle she was riding.

After she was knocked off the bike, Puerschner was caught under the Chevy truck, officials said. She suffered serious head and body injuries.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.

Flater told investigators after that he didn’t see Puerschner riding behind her boyfriend before pushing the gas pedal.

According to officials, Puerschner was pronounced deceased at 9:35 p.m., around 45 minutes after the call for help came in.

Puerschner was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and her bicycle did not have lights on it, officials said.

There was only one front reflector on the bicycle.

Detectives determined that the bicyclists had the right of way.

Flater cooperated with investigators at the scene and voluntarily gave a blood sample before he was released from the scene.

Charges are pending at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.