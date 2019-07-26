Woman killed after hit by car while walking on shoulder of road in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old Okahumpka woman is dead after she was hit by a car in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said a 35-year-old driver of a 2009 Toyota was driving southbound on County Road 33.

The 34-year-old was walking on the west shoulder of the roadway, according to FHP.

Investigators said for an unknown reason, the driver of the Toyota left the roadway and hit the 34-year-old.

The Toyota continued to crash into the guide wire and signs, according to investigators.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

