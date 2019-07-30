Woman killed in Casselberry hit-and-run crash, suspect in custody

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman was arrested Tuesday, according to police.



Police said the crash happened before sunrise on Semoran Boulevard near Casselton Drive.



According to Casselberry police, Alejandro Perez-Ajanel was behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit the victim, who was walking in the road.



Investigators said Perez-Ajanel initially left the scene but later returned.

The northbound lanes of Semoran Boulevard were closed for hours while investigators gathered evidence and spoke with witnesses.



Alex David said he was driving to his nearby barber shop as investigators arrived.



"The family's there. I've seen them crying," David said. "It's really sad to see a family member laying in the street dead."



The victim's family members told News 6 she was a mother who lived in an apartment complex near the crash.



Perez-Ajanel was arrested on charges related to hit-and-run and not having a valid driver's license.



Police have not revealed details about the circumstances behind the deadly crash.

