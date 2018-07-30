Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - One woman was killed and four people were injured during a multivehicle crash in Volusia County on Monday afternoon, according to officials from the Holly Hill Police Department.

Authorities said the crash happened at 2:42 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and Flomich Street when an SUV traveling northbound crashed into three vehicles that were stopped in the southbound turning lane.

Gwendolyn Gilbert, 50, was in the first vehicle to be struck and was pronounced dead at the scene, a news release said. Four other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Police said the crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

