Woman killed in pedestrian-involved crash in DeBary, deputies say

DeBARY, Fla. - A 50-year-old woman was killed when a car struck her as she was crossed a street in DeBary Monday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the crash happened on Charles R. Beall Boulevard at about 3:06 p.m.

The woman was struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt, a news release said.

Authorities said that they do not believe speed or impairment was a factor in the crash. The woman died at the scene.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.