Woman killed in Winter Park house fire

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A woman was killed in a house fire early Tuesday in Winter Park, officials said.

The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. at 102 Bell Place near Aloma and Lakemont avenues.

Winter Park fire officials said another woman was able to safely escape the blaze.

Flames were ripping through the roof of the house when firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

