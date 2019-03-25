Woman killed while crossing A1A near Melbourne beach bar

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police continue to investigate a traffic crash that killed a woman who attempted to cross the street in front of Lou’s Blues restaurant.

The incident happened about 9:39 p.m. Saturday after the woman, identified as Stephanie Delli, 52, left the nightspot in the 3100 block of State Road A1A, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

She was then struck by a vehicle, about half a block from a crosswalk at Eau Gallie Boulevard and State Road A1A, Melbourne police reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.